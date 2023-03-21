Cam Newton Announces Decision to Throw at Auburn Pro Day, Calls Out NFL Teams

NFL free agent quarterback Cam Newton announced Monday he will throw at Auburn’s Pro Day Tuesday.

Newton, who last played in the league in 2021, said in a Twitter video “ain’t 32 motherf—— better than me.”

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs? Don’t worry about it, imma show you… can’t wait to show you. I love it. I love it,” Newton said. “… I’m seeing a lot of people toying with the idea, and it’s official. I will be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day.”

Newton, 33, starred at Auburn during his collegiate days, winning a Heisman Trophy and leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2010. The Carolina Panthers selected him first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft and Newton went on to serve as starter for nine seasons. From 2011-2019, Newton went 68-55-1, throwing for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. He added 4,806 yards and 58 scores on the ground. Newton earned three Pro Bowl bids and one All-Pro selection.

In 2015, Newton won his first and only MVP, leading the Panthers to Super Bowl 50. The Denver Broncos defeated the Panthers, 24-10. Newton signed with the New England Patriots ahead of the 2020 season after his Panthers tenure came to a close. In one season in New England, Newton struggled, going 7-8 as starter, throwing just eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He briefly returned to Carolina in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting five. The Panthers went 0-5 in games started by Newton.

Cam Newton The Biggest Name to Show Up At Auburn Pro Day

Newton becomes the most notable name to take part in Auburn’s pro day, with the same goal of impressing NFL scouts. Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, Owen Pappoe and Tank Bigsby are among the talented Tigers scheduled to work out.