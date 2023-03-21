Cam Newton Claps Back After Shannon Sharpe Puts His Pro Day Return on Blast

Cam Newton didn’t wait long to respond to Shannon Sharpe‘s criticism. The NFL quarterback took to social media to respond after hearing the Hall of Famer’s comments on Undisputed.

Sharpe lit into Newton — who announced he’d be throwing at Auburn’s pro day. He called the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots QB a “random,” and added that he’s relying on his talents as a younger player.

That didn’t sit well with Newton, who responded with a tweet.

“Point taken (Shannon) and I am not denying some facts that you brought up,” Newton wrote. “But if you give me a full offseason to learn what I am supposed to do with a stable franchise I promise you I will prove that I’m no random sir.”

-1ØV£🤟🏾 — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) March 21, 2023

Newton revealed on Monday that he’d throw at Auburn’s pro day. The 33-year-old last played during the 2021 NFL season and is looking to earn another opportunity with another team.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs? Don’t worry about it, imma show you… can’t wait to show you. I love it. I love it,” Newton said. “… I’m seeing a lot of people toying with the idea, and it’s official. I will be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day.”

Newton won the Heisman Trophy while leading Auburn to a national title in 2010. He then led the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance during an MVP campaign in 2015.

As Newton’s career continued, his abilities dipped. As they say, “Father Time is undefeated.” But the quarterback hasn’t given up on one more run in the NFL just yet.

Shannon Sharpe Puts Cam Newton on Blast

As you might already know, Shannon Sharpe has no trouble speaking his mind on Undisputed. When he learned that Cam Newton would be throwing at Auburn’s pro day, he let the quarterback hear it.

“Cam … 2023. You’re one of them randoms,” Sharpe said. “I hate to break it to him. The last time Cam Newton won a game was 2020. The last time he passed for 3000 yards in a season was 2018. …

“Cam is basing everything on what he once was. … Cam you haven’t been good in a very long time, bro.”

Newton has earned three Pro Bowl trips in his career, but all came prior to 2016. The last time he started every single game of a season came in 2017. So, Sharpe has a point, it’s been a while since Newton has found success in the league.

It’s going to be pretty difficult — after a year away — for him to carve out a roster spot. Then again, stranger things have happened.

Newton spent most of his NFL career with the Panthers (2011-19 2021) but had a one-year stop with the Patriots (2020). He owns a 75-68-1 record as a starter.