Cam Newton Lists the NFL Quarterbacks He Would Be Backup For in Incredibly Honest Video

Cam Newton has made it clear: He doesn’t believe there are 32 quarterbacks in the NFL who are better than him.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not willing to sit behind one of them and play the role as backup quarterback. Speaking on his YouTube channel Wednesday night, Newton ran down the list of quarterbacks he’d have interest in sitting behind. The list includes nine quarterbacks — a couple of whom are former MVP’s like Newton himself.

Cam Newton puts out a manifesto of the QBs he is willing to be a backup for. pic.twitter.com/GnsCbLEnKv — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 6, 2023

“This is how I feel,” Newton said, via AL.com. “There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me. But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I’m willing to be a backup… there’s a narrative out there that says Cam doesn’t want to be a backup. I never said I didn’t want to be a backup, so I’m going to take this time to explain who and what situation I would want to be a backup to and for.”

The full list: The Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson, Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields, Tennessee Titans’ Malik Willis, the Washington Commanders’ Sam Howell, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

What Can Cam Newton Provide to an NFL Team in 2023?

Newton acknowledged that some of those teams have veteran backups in place, but said he can bring a lot of experience to the table.

“As a backup, I know I can bring experience to serve in ways that most people haven’t even experienced,” Newton said. “They may not have even had the exposure I’ve had. You’re talking about a young star whose world would be a whirlwind at times. Learning how to ground that person, and I think anybody who is great at something will need that. I didn’t even think I needed it until I had it and didn’t have it and knew the difference in it.

“Learning when you’re frustrated, having someone to have the voice of reason, saying, ‘No, bro. We need you. Come on, come on. It don’t look good. Guys are depending on you,’ to ‘Man, I don’t feel like practicing today.’ ‘Nah, nah, nah. You can’t do that. Come on, bro. You want to be a Pro Bowler, you want to be an All-Pro, you want to be MVP, these are the things you got to do. You got to work when there ain’t nobody else working.’

“Those type of whispers in your ear constantly as a young player is very pivotal.”

Cam Newton Looking to Make NFL Comeback

Newton, 33, starred at Auburn during his collegiate days, winning a Heisman Trophy and leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2010. The Carolina Panthers selected him first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft and Newton went on to serve as starter for nine seasons. From 2011-2019, Newton went 68-55-1, throwing for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. He added 4,806 yards and 58 scores on the ground. Newton earned three Pro Bowl bids and one All-Pro selection.

In 2015, Newton won his first and only MVP, leading the Panthers to Super Bowl 50. The Denver Broncos defeated the Panthers, 24-10. Newton signed with the New England Patriots ahead of the 2020 season after his Panthers tenure came to a close. In one season in New England, Newton struggled, going 7-8 as starter, throwing just eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He briefly returned to Carolina in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting five. The Panthers went 0-5 in games started by Newton. Newton threw at Auburn’s Pro Day on March 21. With all 32 NFL teams in attendance, Newton completed 28-of-34 pass attempts throwing primarily to his brother, Caylin Newton.

“He came to show his ability, show he still has it… and prove to everybody he’s not sitting around,” Caylin Newton said. “He’s still got it. Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number’s still open and available.”