Cam Newton thinks his hairstyle has ‘hindered’ his chances of NFL return

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton hasn’t taken a snap under center in the NFL since 2021.

The 33-year-old believes he has the answer as to why that may be. Appearing on a recent episode of Josina Anderson’s “Undefined” podcast, Newton explained that his hairstyle has hindered his chances of stepping back on the gridiron.

Video: "People have hinted towards to say like, 'Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam. But that was a different me. Right now, where I'm at, it's about embracing who I am."



(via the Undefined podcast of @JosinaAnderson) pic.twitter.com/qC9tHAEq7n — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 5, 2023

“It’s been a hindrance,” Newton said, “and I’m not changing. This is one thing I do understand about my stance, especially with the NFL. It’s such a prestigious brotherhood, fraternity. Whether I go back or not, I always can be able to say I did it at a high level. Where I’m at right now in my life, do I need the NFL? No. Does the NFL need me? Hell no. I think that understanding is the reason why I’m able to kind of just be fine.

“But, yeah, people have hinted towards to say, ‘Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam.’ But that was a different me. Like right now, where I’m at is really embracing who I am, right?”

Cam Newton hopes he’s not being blackballed by the NFL

Newton added there’s more as to why he wouldn’t get another opportunity in the NFL.

“I gained a lot of great counsel from a lot of people,” Newton said, via AL.com. “And the thing that is always mentioned is: Cam, you’re scaring people with how you look. And I would say — I’m not going to name names — but there’s other quarterbacks in the league that don’t look like me, but they got long hair. They don’t scare them, do they? We can go tit for tat and tat for tit with it, but I would just turn an eye to that and say, ‘Look, that’s not the reason why I’m not in the NFL.’

“I hope I’m not being blackballed for that, but I don’t think that’s the situation. I’m at a situation where I’m not getting no younger. There’s guys that are cheaper than me that probably have a step up on me. It’s discretionary. But I’m in a good space. They can think what they want, but the reality of it is: Who knows? My hair is deeply rooted in my culture and the people who look like me, and I’ve always wanted to impact and empower my community first.”

The Carolina Panthers selected Newton first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn and he went on to serve as starter for nine seasons. From 2011-2019, Newton went 68-55-1, throwing for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. He added 4,806 yards and 58 scores on the ground. Newton earned three Pro Bowl bids and one All-Pro selection.

In 2015, Newton won his first and only MVP, leading the Panthers to Super Bowl 50. The Denver Broncos defeated the Panthers, 24-10. Newton signed with the New England Patriots ahead of the 2020 season after his Panthers tenure came to a close. In one season in New England, Newton struggled, going 7-8 as starter, throwing just eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He briefly returned to Carolina in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting five. The Panthers went 0-5 in games started by Newton.