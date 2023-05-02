Cam Newton’s wild morning routine includes a boatload of caffeine and a cigar

Many people, including myself, may find it hard to get going in the morning without a nice cup of coffee to get us started. However, former NFL MVP Cam Newton takes it several steps further than many of us could even begin to handle.

The 33-year-old former quarterback recently spoke in a clip on his TikTok about his morning routine. He said that, to start things off in the morning, he goes with a cup of coffee that includes six shots of espresso in it that he nurses throughout his day.

“Just six shots of espresso,” Cam Newton said. “That’s it. I sip through it the whole day.”

Is that it, Cam? Nope. He continued on to say that he usually pairs that doctored-up cup with a fine cigar alongside it.

“Now, my preference is espresso with a Nicaraguan cigar. Or any type of cigar, you feel me?,” said Cam Newton. “That’s my morning ritual.”

Several of us can understand the need for a jolt upon waking up or going to work…but dang. Newton’s routine is fairly extreme, even for the body of a former professional athlete.

Let’s just do the math. For reference, the FDA notes that an eight-ounce cup of coffee contains 80-100 milligrams of caffeine. With a shot of espresso, you’re looking at 50-100 milligrams of caffeine. So, even if his cup is closer to the 50-milligram mark than 100, you’re looking at at least 300 milligrams of caffeine in Cam’s cup.

That’s just to start his day off and to take throughout his day…while also pairing it with the tobacco and nicotine from the cigar.

Phew. Power to you, Cam Newton. To each their own in life, especially when it comes to one’s cup of joe. Still, this at least makes his constant energy make way more sense considering what’s going through his system from the time the sun comes up.

Cam Newton Lists the NFL Quarterbacks He Would Be Backup For in Incredibly Honest Video

Cam Newton has made it clear: He doesn’t believe there are 32 quarterbacks in the NFL who are better than him.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not willing to sit behind one of them and play the role as backup quarterback. Speaking on his YouTube channel Wednesday night, Newton ran down the list of quarterbacks he’d have interest in sitting behind. The list includes nine quarterbacks — a couple of whom are former MVP’s like Newton himself.

Cam Newton puts out a manifesto of the QBs he is willing to be a backup for. pic.twitter.com/GnsCbLEnKv — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 6, 2023

“This is how I feel,” Cam Newton said. “There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me. But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I’m willing to be a backup… there’s a narrative out there that says Cam doesn’t want to be a backup. I never said I didn’t want to be a backup, so I’m going to take this time to explain who and what situation I would want to be a backup to and for.”