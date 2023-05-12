Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon gives health update on Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues to improve from his knee injury this past December, though he remains far off from a return to the football field, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

“He’s competitive. He’s ultra competitive and has fire in his gut.”



“He’s doing good. He’s doing good,” Gannon said, via NFL.com. “You can ask him about the rehab, but I know he’s making strides. He’s a long way away, but we don’t play for a long time, either. I feel good where he’s at.”

Murray, 25, suffered a torn ACL during Arizona’s 27-13 Week 14 defeat to the New England Patriots. Murray, the Cardinals’ first overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, inked a five-year, $230.5 million deal last offseason. Though his talent hasn’t translated to success, a 25-31-1 mark as starter, Murray has appeared in two Pro Bowls and been productive. Murray has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 13,848 yards with 84 passing touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He’s added 2,204 yards on the ground and 23 scores.

Gannon, entering his first year in Arizona, said in April it was important for Murray not to “overdo it” in his recovery.

“I’m not [on] Twitter or wherever he posted that, but obviously I talk to Kyler a lot,” Gannon said. “He’s got competitive juice, so he wants to be doing everything that he can to get out there when he can to help the team win. So, pleased where that’s at. I think I told him the other day, ‘As good as you feel, there’s going to be a little bit of a dip. You’ve got to make sure you don’t overdo it, too.’

“That’s a part [of] being smart when you rehab from any injury. You want to go, go, go. Sometimes you’ve got to push the pause button a little bit. But, excited about where he’s at and where he’s going.”

Kyler Murray donates $15,000 to support family of shooting victim

Murray, the Allen, Texas, native, stepped up this week to support six-year-old William Cho, the lone survivor of the Cho family, which lost three members in this weekend’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall.

William Cho’s father, Kyu, mother, Cindy, and three-year-old brother, James Cho, were three of the eight fatally wounded victims in the shooting at the hands of now-deceased 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. The family was at the mall to exchange items they’d received for the six-year-old’s birthday just days before.

Murray donated $15,000 to the GoFundMe campaign that will help support the six-year-old shooting survivor as he recovers from his own injuries and the trauma of the tragedy. The campaign originally began with a goal of raising $50,000. It has now surpassed $1.7 million in donations by more than 33,400 donors. Cho has since been released from ICU care.