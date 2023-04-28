The Arizona Cardinals made a flurry of deals Thursday night to kickoff the NFL Draft. And at one point, buzz suggested DeAndre Hopkins would be moved in one of the trades.

However, it now appears that Hopkins is sticking with the Cardinals through the draft. Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort confirmed that to reporters after the first round finished late Thursday.

“I don’t foresee that happening,” Ossenfort told reporters. “I don’t know what is going to happen here in the next couple days. Right now, I don’t foresee that happening, no.”

So he did give himself a glimmer of an out in regards to DeAndre Hopkins. Maybe a team desires a veteran receiver. Teams selected four receivers during the first round. And they all went back to back, but far later than most thought. Seattle, which traded down, selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20. Then came the rest of the elite receivers — Quentin Johnston (Chargers), Zay Flowers (Ravens) and Jordan Addison (Vikings).

To start the evening, the Cardinals owned pick No. 3. But they shed that while the Texans were on the clock at No. 2, right after Houston opted for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. But the Texans also owned the 12th pick. Would Arizona do a deal allowing Houston to slide into three? That was a yes. (For what it’s worth, DeAndre Hopkins started his NFL career in H-town).

Ossenfort described the negotiations with the Texans as “intense.” But the Cardinals moved out of three down to 12 and picked up the second pick of Friday night’s second round. And, the Texans sent them a first- and third-rounder from next year’s draft. The Cardinals also tossed the Texans a fifth-round selection for the swap of first rounders.

But the Cardinals stayed active. They packaged the 12th and 34th picks, along with No. 168, for the Lions’ spot at No. 6 and at 81. Again, no mention of DeAndre Hopkins. That’s when Arizona picked Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson, who also happens to be a multi-lingual reporter. His main assignment now is protecting quarterback Kyler Murray.

Ossenfort used to work with Nick Caserio, the Texans GM, when both were with the Patriots. Meanwhile, Dave Sears, Arizona’s assistant GM, used to work with the Lions. So there was trust there with both those teams.

“What it does do is, it makes the conversation easy, right?” Ossenfort said. “I can call up Nick Caserio down in Houston, who’s been a friend and a mentor of mine, and I trust Nick. He trusts me and we can have honest conversations about, ‘Hey, yeah, this would work, this wouldn’t work.’ And Dave being able to pick up the phone and calling, initiating conversations with Detroit, sure, that helps.”

But what about those DeAndre Hopkins trade deals? The Titans reportedly were involved, although the information quickly evolved. Tennessee talked to the Cardinals about trading for the third pick. But that’s where it ended.

It remains to be seen whether Hopkins will be a Cardinal this fall. Arizona could designate the receivers as a post June 1 cut. That move would save the Cardinals almost $19.5 million.