Cardinals respond to grievance from former exec filed with NFL, promptly leaked

Former Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough filed for arbitration against his former team with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month. The Cardinals’ have now filed their official response, which leaked to the Associated Press on Wednesday, subsequently revealing their defense.

McDonough is currently accusing team owner Michael Bidwill of misconduct, harrassment, discrimination and cheating. He is seeking damages for breach of contract and emotional distress.

“Mr. McDonough’s filing is full of allegations and assertions that, while colorful, are not true and do not state viable legal claims,” the team’s response reads. “Mr. McDonough has been hanging onto this salacious yet fictitious story since the summer of 2018 and occasionally threatened to make it public.”

The response also includes details on incidents ranging from 201-19 that claim to justify the Cardinals’ decision to eventually fire McDonough. However, they don’t explain why, given his “erratic behavior,” the exec was able to retain his position as long as he did.

McDonough files for arbitration over Cardinals alleged cheating

In the filing acquired by ESPN in early April, McDonough laid out how the team discriminated against him an former Cardinals coach Steve Wilks. They “objected to and sought to avoid participation in a scheme hatched by Bidwill to utilize burner phones to communicate with general manager Steve Keim — in violation of the terms of Keim’s suspension for extreme DUI — during a critical period of the Cardinals training camp in the summer of 2018.”

The filing details how McDonough believes his objection to the “scheme” negatively impacted his career. He believes his refusal to engage in the communication with the general manager resulted in his eventual demotion.

“In response to McDonough’s objection to the illicit burner phone scheme, Bidwill cursed at, berated, and formally reprimanded McDonough, and ultimately demoted him — irrevocably damaging the trajectory of McDonough’s 34-year career in the National Football League,” the filing states. “Bidwill also subjected McDonough to bullying, mocking, harassing and abusive behavior.”

The former Cardinals VP claims his opportunities for advancement went away after the incident in 2018. Steve Keim has yet to weigh in on the fallout between the two parties.

After McDonough filed his claim, the Cardinals’ official response said the team had to “accommodate” the exec’s behavior.

“Our position was consistent with many efforts we’ve made to accommodate Terry during his time with the team, despite difficulties in his personal life and his often volatile demeanor toward colleagues,” the statement read. “That’s why we are saddened to see that Terry is now lashing out at our organization with disparagements and threats that are absurdly at odds with the facts. This unnecessary and vindictive action by Terry was intended to malign his co-workers, our owner Michael Bidwill, and our team with outlandish accusations.”