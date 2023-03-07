Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Has Message for Dallas Cowboys While Talking With Dez Bryant

Cowboy fans, can you see DeAndre Hopkins wearing silver and blue sometime soon?

The Cardinals wideout, who spent seven seasons in Texas earlier in his career, dropped a hint during a recent livestream event hosted by former Dallas wideout, Dez Bryant. It seems Hopkins is hanging out in Dallas. We’re not sure why.

“What’s going on D, what’s going on Triple D? I keep hearing y’all say my name around here. What’s up? Talk to me,” DeAndre Hopkins asked the audience.

"I keep hearing y'all say my name around here. What's up? Talk to me."@DeAndreHopkins hanging out in Dallas on @DezBryant's live stream: pic.twitter.com/3eG1i87CY9 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 6, 2023

And yes, Cowboys fans would love for their favorite team to add another terrific receiver. So go ahead, test it out. Does Dak to DeAndre sound comfortable rolling off the tongue?

It’s not a secret that the Cardinals could be shopping Hopkins. The team hired a new general manager and head coach. They both have different views on how to run a team and an offense.

DeAndre Hopkins was a topic last week when general managers, coaches and scouts gathered last week in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

“I’m not sure,” new coach Jonathan Gannon said when a reporter asked if Hopkins will be on the team in 2023. “We are evaluating everyone. I know this – he’s a premier receiver you have to have a plan for [to defend]. He limits you with how you have to play defense. … He’s a valuable asset for us.”

And, the Cowboys would love another top receiver to add to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Hopkins is a 10-year veteran with 853 career catches and 11,298 yards and 76 touchdowns. He started his NFL career with the Houston Texans, spending his first seven seasons in H-Town. He also earned first-team All-Pro three times while there.

But DeAndre Hopkins is of interest to several teams. Johnny Venerable, who hosts a Cardinals podcast, said three teams are looking at Hopkins. And the Cowboys weren’t included in the three. But add the Patriots, the New York Giants and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to the Hopkins mix.

Word in Indy is keep your eyes on the following teams (and picks) in exchange for DeAndre Hopkins:



New England Patriots>Pick 46

New York Giants>Pick 57

Kansas City Chiefs>Pick 63



Could be others that jump in, and compensation could always vary.



But these names keep coming up. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon pranked folks at the Combine with a wild rumor. He tweeted: “Breaking news DeAndre Hopkins to the Patriots,” Judon adding some “star-struck” emojis. It was all a joke, with a grain of truth in that there could be New England interest.

Breaking news @DeAndreHopkins to the patriots 🤩🤩 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 4, 2023

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said last week that a DeAndre Hopkins deal could be in the works and announced sometime soon.

“You’re looking at probably right before the start of the league year, that’s when most of these trades happen,” Rapoport said. “I assume there have been conversations going on in Indy. We haven’t heard a lot of rumors.”