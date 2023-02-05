Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Pleads Guilty To Criminal Speeding After Driving 126 MPH

Following his arrest for speeding in August of 2022, Cardinals star Marquise “Hollywood” Brown pled guilty in court last week. Being a speedster is usually a highly coveted talent in a star NFL receiver, although Brown is looking to shake the label.

Brown was charged with driving 126 mph in a 65-mph zone in the north Phoenix area last year. Brown pled guilty at his court hearing on Wednesday, a decision opposite his original intent according to TMZ Sports. He now faces up to 30 days in jail and/or a year of probation, along with a $500 fine.

Marquise Brown pleads guilty to speeding charge

The arrest raised questions last year from NFL fans and Cardinals fans specifically, as Arizona acquired the star young receiver via trade during the 2022 NFL Draft. Arizona sent their first-round pick — the 23rd overall pick — to the Ravens. Arizona acquired Brown and the 100th overall pick of the draft in return, and the Cardinals appeared to be adding talent around quarterback Kyler Murray.

Unfortunately, the season did not go the way Arizona had intended at the beginning of the year. The Cardinals finished with a 4-13 record coming off a playoff season, and fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Brown finished his first year with the Cardinals with 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns. Brown will be a free agent after the 2023 season, giving the Cardinals a timer on their current roster’s makeup.

While it’s unclear if Brown’s legal issues will have any impact on the decisions made by Arizona next offseason, his issue with speeding was reportedly not a one-time incident. TMZ Sports reported last year that he was ticketed for speeding just weeks before being arrested. The young star was ticketed for driving 71 mph in a 50-mph zone at that time. According to Arizona law, anything over 20 mph above posted speed limits is considered criminal speeding — a misdemeanor.