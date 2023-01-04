Cardiologist Details How Damar Hamlin May Have Gone Into Cardiac Arrest

With Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin spending his second night in intensive care, there are so many questions as to what caused his sudden cardiac arrest.

His uncle told reporters that Hamlin needed to be resuscitated twice — once on the field and again at the hospital. Hamlin is now on life support at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, which is about two miles from Paycor Stadium. Earlier Monday, he and his Buffalo teammates were taking on the Bengals in a key NFL matchup. When Hamlin collapsed after tackling Tee Higgins, the NFL called off the game with no makeup date.

Dr. Marc Cohen is chairman of the Department of Medicine at Newark-Beth Israel Medical Center. He talked to the New York Post as to what he believed happened to Damar Hamlin.

“That hit had to occur at a certain point in time that was only five milliseconds long,” Cohen said. “If that hit occurred one millisecond after or before, this may not have happened.”

Dorrian Glenn, who is Damar’s uncle, was at the hospital with the family. He spoke to reporters, including CNN, telling them details he could share about his nephew.

“My nephew basically died on the field,” Glenn told CNN. “And they basically brought him back to life.”

CNN Medical Analyst Said Heart of Damar Hamlin Likely ‘Electrically Very Irritable’

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a nationally-renowned cardiologist, told CNN that he believes Hamlin’s heart is “electrically very irritable.” The uncle indicated that doctors had positioned Hamlin on his stomach as the ventilator breathes for him. Reiner then said why doctors did so.

“That is used only when it’s difficult to oxygenate, (when there’s) pulmonary edema. It happens when the heart is essentially not functioning.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who also is a CNN medical analyst, said all this is incredibly speculative. But he said doctors will try to find out what caused the cardiac arrest. Is there an underlying condition? Is there damage to other organs?

“He’s a young person,” Gupta said. “That’ll work in his favor.”

One theory is that Damar Hamlin suffered commotio cordis. It happens from a sudden hit to the chest, with the impact throwing off the electrical signals of the heart. Cohen said he wasn’t sure how Hamlin could’ve gotten to his feet for several seconds if it was commotio cordis. Doctors on the field used an automated external defibrillator to shock Hamlin’s heart back into rhythm.

Cohen believes several issues came into play.

“There is a time in the cycle of the heart where we are at risk. If we were to tap the heart, we can cause the heart to go into ventricular fibrillation,” Cohen told The Post. “More likely than not, what happened is he got up and his rhythm became chaotic. That may have taken a few seconds to occur.”

Doctors Will Look for Underlying Conditions to See What Caused Cardiac Arrest

Because there is video of the collision between Damar Hamlin and Tee Higgins, some doctors have gleaned enough details to figure out what could’ve happened. Cohen also noticed that the hit caused Hamlin’s head to snap back and forth.

The doctor also noticed on replay that Higgins stopped Hamlin’s chest when they collided, but Hamlin’s head snapped back and forth.

Cohen told the Post that “when your head goes ping-ponging, it’s very possible that a tremendous amount of adrenaline may be released. And that adrenaline triggers the heart to go into a chaotic rhythm, which we call ventricular fibrillation.”

The doctor also wondered if the hit caused a tear in Hamlin’s aorta.