Carolina Panthers Announce Hiring of Former NFL Head Coach to Key Staffing Position

The Carolina Panthers are adding Jim Caldwell to their coaching staff as a senior assistant.

Jim Caldwell and new head coach Frank Reich have a long history together, with Reich working under Caldwell during his tenure as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Along with leading the Colts for three seasons, Caldwell also was the head coach of the Detroit Lions. He has a 62-50 career record.

According to the Carolina Panthers, Caldwell will report directly to Reich. He also interviewed for the head coaching job that was open once Matt Rhule was fired.

“Caldwell was there when Reich got one of his early looks into the coaching business. He was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Tony Dungy when Reich began as a coaching intern with the Colts in 2006,” said a statement from the Carolina Panthers.

“They won Super Bowl rings together that year, and Reich became the quarterbacks coach when Caldwell took over as Colts head coach for Tony Dungy upon his retirement.”

Jim Caldwell brings an offensive background to the Carolina Panthers. Along with Josh McCown, who was hired as quarterbacks coach, Frank Reich’s offensive staff is starting to come together.

At 68 years old, Jim Caldwell hasn’t worked with an NFL team since 2019.