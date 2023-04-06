Both the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are planning some tweaks to their uniforms for this coming season.

And we’ve got the details. Note that the new looks will be revealed in connection with the NFL Draft festivities on April 27.

The Panthers recently traded for the top pick in the draft. And Carolina officials announced today that their first selection will step to the stage with the new jersey. We think whoever the Panthers pick — it’ll likely be a quarterback — will be the perfect person to show it off. He’ll hold up the jersey for everyone to see.

Here’s a first look at the Panthers new uniform. Very minor tweaks. pic.twitter.com/nSJaO72RcU — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) April 6, 2023

Panthers Don’t Think Fans Will Notice Difference in ‘Process Blue’ Uniform

The Panthers describe the changes as “slight.”

“It’s not a dramatic change,” according to the Panthers. “And perhaps not one most people will even notice.”

Basically, the color will change. And it’s actually a correction as Nike changes its technology. Back in 2012, Nike didn’t have an exact match of Carolina’s main color. It’s called “process blue.” But this new blue is closest to the original. The jerseys also will feature a modified shoulder stripe. It stops right at the armpit. Nike says this will allow players to have better mobility.

Carolina officials also tried to kill the rumors that said the Panthers planned to drop silver from the color scheme. This isn’t true. The silver still is there. And, if you’re an avid Panther fan, you can start pre-ordering your jersey starting the morning of the draft.

The Riot Report, a site that covers the Panthers, posted a photo that attempts to show the differences in blues.

🚨🚨 The Riot Report is told that the #Panthers will be updating their uniforms, but it's not a redesign.



Silver is staying.

The logo is not changing.



The main update is going to be a color correction to bring the blue closer to "Process Blue", the team's official color.

(+) pic.twitter.com/3N1WoDnHid — The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) April 5, 2023

Now for the Cardinals. Arizona has been sporting the same classic red and white jerseys for the past 18 years. And although it’s football, uniforms still can get stale without some fashion changes.

The Cardinals also are making a big deal out of its planned look. Like the Panthers, Arizona will reveal the new look on April 27, hours before the Cardinals make their first draft selection.

In fact, Arizona is dropping hints that the team may start using yellow with its logo.

One of these things is not like the other. pic.twitter.com/9uTkHBmOdF — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) March 28, 2023

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill hinted last year that new uniforms were on the way. He said “it takes time.” And he added, “it’s on the radar screen.”

So Cardinals, Panthers and any fans of NFL uniforms should keep an eye out on draft day to see the new looks.