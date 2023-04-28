Carolina Panthers felt ‘overwhelming conviction’ to draft Bryce Young a month before securing No. 1 pick

The Carolina Panthers traded up for the first overall pick in March. Between then and the NFL Draft, the Panthers did everything they could to hide that Bryce Young was going to be their pick while the team did its due diligence.

At the same time, the Panthers had an ‘overwhelming conviction’ to draft Young going back to February before that trade with the Chicago Bears even happened.

February is when Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers met. At that point, head coach Frank Reich was just a few weeks into the job. Still, Carolina owner David Tepper made sure to tell Young the Panthers were looking at quarterbacks.

“I sat in this meeting that Scott’s [Fitterer] running, and they’re talking, and Scott and all the scouts are talking about all the quarterbacks – all of them. We’re watching film. Scouts are talking about [Young],” Reich explained.

“And basically, Scott proposes a question at the end of that meeting, like, ‘Hey, so, if we trade up, where’s our conviction?’ And it was unanimous with every guy in that room, starting from Scott on down, that Bryce was the guy. That was great for me to hear.”

It took Frank Reich a little longer to get on board. However, once he talked to scouts and watched film, he was all in too.

“It wasn’t much convincing. You just watched the tape. There’s a lot said about the size. At the end of the day, there are a lot of factors that go into it. But we’re coaches; we’re scouts. We watched the tape. And when you watch the tape, Bryce Young is the best player.”

Fitterer, the team’s GM, agreed, saying, “Throughout the process, he checked every box that we had.”

Bryce Young then, throughout the process, continued to impress Carolina and he was a no-brainer at number one overall.

The Carolina Panthers are getting new uniforms

Along with getting a new head coach and a new quarterback, the Carolina Panthers are also getting new uniforms. It will be in these uniforms that Carolina enters a new era.

Check those uniforms out, here:

Here’s a first look at the Panthers new uniform. Very minor tweaks. pic.twitter.com/nSJaO72RcU — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) April 6, 2023

The changes to the Carolina Panthers ‘process blue’ uniforms are being described as slight. In fact, most fans aren’t going to notice any difference at all.

In essence, there is a color change. Back in 2012, Nike didn’t have the ability to produce Carolina’s original process blue. So, they did the next closest thing. Technology has caught up and the color is being corrected. It’s hard to see the difference. On top of that, the shoulder stripe is slightly modified around the armpit.