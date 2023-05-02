The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of fifth-round draft pick Jammie Robinson on Tuesday, making him the first 2023 selection to ink his rookie deal. He signed a four-year deal, per the team, however, the dollar amount on his deal is not yet public.

Robinson officially heard his name called in the fifth round. The Panthers snagged him with the No. 145 overall pick.

Following the draft, Robinson spoke to reporters and revealed his mixed emotions about going at No. 145.

“I’ve been real upset since yesterday, I ain’t going to lie to you,” Robinson told reporters on Saturday. “I’ve just been upset about this whole thing. But I know this pick is going to be the best pick in the draft.

“Carolina Panthers, y’all know: I’m fixing to come in, I’m fixing to compete for a spot. … At the end of the day, I know there’s not 144 guys better than me. I’m just ready to work.”

Robinson began his collegiate career at South Carolina in 2019. He was a top-40 safety in the 2019 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He spent two years with the Gamecocks, totaling 135 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight passes defended and one forced fumble.

After the 2020 season, Robinson transferred to Florida State where he grew into one of the top safeties in college football. In two years with the Seminoles, he had 183 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL draft picks

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Round 1, No. 1 overall

Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, Round 2, No. 39 overall

Oregon EDGE DJ Johnson, Round 3, No. 80 overall

N.C. State offensive guard Chandler Zavala, Round 4, No. 114 overall

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson, Round 5, No. 145 overall

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter posted some rapid-reaction grades for each team’s job in this year’s draft — including Carolina. He gave the Panthers a grade of a ‘B’ for their overall job.

“Young was the best quarterback in the draft, so the team’s bold trade for the No. 1 overall pick has a real chance to succeed. Mingo was an excellent value in the second round and Johnson could blossom as an edge rusher in time. Carolina sent a third-round pick to New England last year to pick quarterback Matt Corral, which has not paid off thus far,” Reuter wrote in his column grading all 32 NFL teams on their draft.

Carolina had picks in each of the first five rounds but did not have any selections in the final two. Their day was done more than 100 picks before the end of the draft.

