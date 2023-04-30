Carolina Panthers: Final grade is in for 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers may have selected five players in the 2023 NFL Draft but the legacy of their class will come down to one player: Alabama quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

If Young hits, the class becomes one of the best in franchise history. If he misses, that’s a bridge to cross for another day.

But in the immediate aftermath of three-day event, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter was not afraid to post some grades about each team’s job — including Carolina.

He gave the Panthers a grade of a ‘B’ for their overall job.

“Young was the best quarterback in the draft, so the team’s bold trade for the No. 1 overall pick has a real chance to succeed. Mingo was an excellent value in the second round and Johnson could blossom as an edge rusher in time. Carolina sent a third-round pick to New England last year to pick quarterback Matt Corral, which has not paid off thus far,” Reuter wrote in his column grading all 32 NFL teams on their draft.

Carolina had picks in each of the first five rounds but did not have any selections in the final two. Their day was done more than 100 picks before the end of the draft.

“The Panthers only had two Saturday picks due to trades,” Reuter said. “Zavala is a powerful blocker who adds depth to the Panthers’ offensive line. Robinson’s instincts and agility will earn him playing time as a rookie.”

2023 Carolina Panthers draft picks