Full 2023 schedule announced for Carolina Panthers

Events for the NFL continue to fly off the calendar, as the 2023 schedule release occurred on Thursday. All 32 teams already knew their opponents but the league revealed when matchups would occur and at what time. One of the more intriguing teams heading into the year will be the Carolina Panthers following their selection of quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall.

Now, we know when we will get to see Young in action. Plenty of firsts will occur for Young over the course of the 17-game schedule. Carolina will kick off the season with the Falcons, while Young will make his home and Monday Night Football debut the following week against New Orleans.

Plenty of intriguing matchups are set to take place as the Panthers get a fresh start as a franchise. You can check out the complete schedule below.

Week 1 – at Atlanta



Week 2 – vs. New Orleans



Week 3 – at Seattle



Week 4 – vs. Minnesota



Week 5 – at Detroit



Week 6 – at Miami



Week 7 – BYE



Week 8 – vs. Houston



Week 9 – vs. Indianapolis



Week 10 – at Chicago



Week 11 – vs. Dallas



Week 12 – at Tennessee



Week 13 – at Tampa Bay



Week 14 – at New Orleans



Week 15 – vs. Atlanta



Week 16 – vs. Green Bay



Week 17 – at Jacksonville



Week 18 – vs. Tampa Bay

As usual, there are six games against fellow NFC South opponents. Within the conference, Carolina will face off against the NFC North, and across the way, there will be four AFC South opponents.

Due to finishing second in the division, the Panthers get to face off against other second-place NFC teams — Dallas and Seattle. An overall difficult schedule for sure, especially for a team looking for a fresh start.

Carolina Panthers beginning new era in 2023 season

When Week 1 against Atlanta kicks off, it will officially be the beginning of a new era for the Carolina Panthers. Not only is Young a new face to the organization but head coach Frank Reich has been brought in to steer the ship. Fresh off his time with Indianapolis, Reich has been known to work well with quarterbacks.

Carolina has not been to the playoffs since the 2017 season with Cam Newton as the quarterback. They lost won a playoff game in 2015 during a magical run to the Super Bowl.

The goal is to get back there with Reich and Young leading the way. Maybe not this season but the goal will be to show signs of progress as brighter days are ahead in Charlotte.