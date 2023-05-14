The Carolina Panthers may have traded up and selected quarterback Bryce Young as their No. 1 overall pick in the latest NFL Draft, but at the moment he is not the team’s starter.

The Panthers signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year contract in March, and during the team’s OTAs he has been the team’s starting quarterback.

This currently makes Young the team’s backup quarterback, working with the second unit offense in his first-ever reps in a Panthers helmet. But new head coach Frank Reich made it clear that the focus is still primarily on the development of their rookie quarterback.

“Bryce is going to get a lot of reps – likely even a few more than Andy, just as the new guy,” Reich said. “The good thing with Andy is he’s logged a lot in the last couple of weeks. And as a savvy veteran, he still needs the work, but we’ll focus on getting Bryce, as the younger player – focus on getting him as many reps as we can.”

Reich also acknowledged that he and the coaching staff would be monitoring and waiting for the right time for Young to transition into the team’s starter.

The Panthers traded wide receiver DJ Moore along with four draft picks with the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick in March. As anticipated, Carolina selected Young, choosing the former Heisman Trophy winner as their franchise quarterback of the future. A plan that the Panthers seem to be sticking to as they attempt to groom Young as much as they can this offseason before he begins his rookie season as the team’s expected starter.

More on the Carolina Panthers offseason

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of moves this offseason, many of which will likely benefit their new quarterback Bryce Young. Aside from trading up for Young, the signing of Dalton will allow Young to learn under the wing of a 12-year NFL veteran quarterback who has made 162 career starts.

The Panthers also surrounded Young with some offensive weapons this offseason, signing multiple players that will likely help in his rookie year. Carolina signed running back Miles Sanders fresh off of the best season of his career in Philadelphia a season ago where he rushed for 1,269 yards all the way to the Super Bowl.

They also signed veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Hayden Hurst as two reliable pass catchers for Young. Carolina also drafted former Ole Miss wideout Jonathan Mingo with their second-round draft pick this year, giving the Panthers enough firepower to potentially make some noise in 2023.