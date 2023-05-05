The Carolina Panthers paid a heavy price for the freedom to draft whoever they wanted at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They went with Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young, but according to Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer, their move doesn’t mean their new first-rounder will start on Day 1.

According to Fitterer, there is no set “timeline” to get Young on the field in the regular season, especially since they brought in veteran QB Andy Dalton as a stopgap.

“We’re going to rely on our coaches — Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich, Thomas Brown — to decide when it’s right,” Fitterer said. “We don’t have a timeline. We’re not saying, ‘Hey, this guy’s gonna start the first game or we’re not going to play him at all this year.’ When the time is right or we felt like he’s got enough of a mastery of the offense where he can go out and operate this and be successful, that’s when he’ll be out there.

“We went out and signed Andy Dalton for a reason. He played as a rookie. He’s got a lot of experience. He understands his role and he can play good football. If Andy’s the guy to start the season, and he’s the starter right now heading into the season, then he’ll be the guy. When Bryce is ready or Matt Corral is ready whoever it may be, that’ll be the time they go in. We say it’s open competition, but Frank did say, ‘Hey, Andy’s he’s our guy right now. He’ll walk into the season as the starter and then as you know, the young guys compete underneath him, then they’ll go in when they’re ready.”

Panthers prepared for Dalton, Young or Corral

Dalton has experience being the transition quarterback for a franchise developing a young signal-caller. When he was with the Bears, he served as a starter as Justin Fields readied to take over the offense.

However, trading for the No. 1 pick did not come cheaply. They traded DJ Moore, along with the No. 9 and No. 61 picks and future first and second-round selections, to Chicago. If Young doesn’t live up to the hype, Carolina fans won’t be quick to forget.

Bryce Young nabs No. 9 jersey from Matt Corral

Bryce Young will wear No. 9 for the Carolina Panthers, just like he did at Alabama. And he has an SEC quarterback and new teammate to thank for the number change. Matt Corral agreed to vacate No. 9 and switch to 2.

The former Ole Miss star had reportedly already requested the move to No. 2 before the draft even started. Corral wore No. 2 at Ole Miss and in high school.

Coincidentally, the No. 2 jersey came open when Carolina traded Moore to the Bears as part of the deal for the top pick of the draft.

Corral had an interesting reaction to the Panthers selecting a QB with the first overall pick. He posted on Instagram that night:

“Then the father said: ‘I wanted to let you know that you are not worth anything if you are not in the right place. If you are not appreciated, do not be angry.

“’That means you are in the wrong place. Don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value.’”

Corral suffered a season-ending foot injury during preseason last August, so he has yet to play a regular-season snap for the team.