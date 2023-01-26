The Carolina Panthers have their man. Frank Reich is going to serve as the next head coach of the Panthers in 2023. Back in his playing days, Reich was the very first starting quarterback for the Panthers organization.

Frank Reich most recently served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. He spent many of his early years in coaching with the Indianapolis organization. However, he’s coming back to Carolina, almost 30 years after he led the team on the field as the QB.

Not everyone is going to be happy. But for right now, this looks like the right decision from the Panthers.

#Panthers agree to terms with Frank Reich to become new head coach pic.twitter.com/spUljJKdBz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 26, 2023

Not only did they get a new head coach, but they also got a man that has ties to the organization. Hopefully, that connection makes the transition easier for all involved.

Hiring a new head coach can be a pain in the butt. No one knows how Frank Reich will perform as the head coach, but he has experience in the position at the NFL level. There aren’t many folks that can say the same thing.

And let’s just call it like it is, Reich has a WINNING RECORD in the NFL. That cannot be overstated during these discussions.

Can Frank Reich Right the Ship?

We learned this past season that you don’t have to have a winning record to win the NFC South. That division was actually pretty competitive. But when all four teams finish with a below .500 that tends to happen.

The Panthers finished second in the division behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Matt Rhule did his best to get the team together and replicate his college success. But there’s something about having that NFL time under your belt.

Frank Reich isn’t a world-beater. He still has to prove himself a bit as a head coach. But he has a winning record as a head coach. Reich has a win in the playoffs as well. Those experiences are just going to help during the season.

Will Reich be able to outlast the other Carolina coaches before him?