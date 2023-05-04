The Carolina Panthers are ready to have some fun with Bryce Young on the field as their quarterback. However, they had some off the field as the former Alabama quarterback gets acclimated to the franchise.

One week after Young was picked with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers social team got together with the quarterback to ask him some questions. They ranged from which teammate is like a brother to who is your biggest inspiration.

Check it out below, and learn a little bit more about the new face of the Panthers.

Another ☝️ with Bryce pic.twitter.com/L0F5JpD2oS — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 4, 2023

Alas, Young explained he looks up to his father, and the teammate that’s like a brother is former Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, who was drafted third overall by the Houston Texans. One answer stood out in particular though, regarding someone Young is excited to learn from.

“I’m excited to learn from Andy Dalton,” explained Young. “He has a lot of experience in this league. Obviously me, I’m young and I haven’t done anything yet. I’m eager to prove myself and get better, and I know he has a lot of wisdom for me.”

The veteran quarterback has been around the block, and the answer is a testament to the humble nature of the first overall pick. The Carolina Panthers got a good one in Bryce Young.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young

Continuing, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down what Young can bring in the NFL. He noted that his measurables are below ideal size. Still, he’s had an advantage, working with a former NFL head coach in Bill O’Brien.

“Slightly built with measurables that fall below the standard for the quarterback position. Young’s talent and face-of-the-franchise potential could force teams to focus more on his game film and less on his size. Young has had the advantage of working with a former NFL head coach (Bill O’Brien) who understands the challenges facing a pro quarterback. He’s a full-field reader whose confident demeanor on the field oozes off the tape. Never becomes unbridled cockiness,” Zierlein said.

Additionally, Zierlein also noted was how poised Young was under pressure during his prolific career at Alabama.

“He’s thoughtful in where he wants to go with the football and keeps the turnover count low. The deep ball is nothing special and his drive velocity fails to stand out, but he has enough arm strength to make the necessary throws. Young is perfectly capable of extending plays both inside and outside the pocket. But teams will want him to stay on schedule a little more often as a pro passer.

“He’s poised in the face of both physical and situational pressure and possesses a full offering of intangibles that helps set him apart from some of the more physically gifted quarterbacks in this class,” Zierlein said.