The Carolina Panthers have made a big decision on the future of two young, promising defenders.

First, the franchise picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Derrick Brown. The former No. 7 overall draft pick has been solid since coming into the NFL, and he’ll remain with Carolina for the foreseeable future.

“Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on DL Derrick Brown’s contract today,” tweeted Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Over the course of his career thus far, Brown has become a fixture on the Panthers defensive line. The tackle has amassed 142 total tackles and 6.0 sacks, helping the team’s run defense immensely.

Meanwhile, the Panthers also had a decision to make on cornerback CJ Henderson. The former Florida Gators defensive back came to Carolina via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His future with the franchise is a little murkier.

“The #Panthers picked up the fifth-year option for DT Derrick Brown, but declined the option for CB CJ Henderson (who they acquired in a trade with the #Jaguars),” tweeted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Many believed Henderson would become a shut-down corner at the NFL level. It hasn’t happened yet, with either the Jaguars or the Panthers. Still, he possess some fascinating potential. Time will tell if it’s realized in Carolina, somewhere else in the future or never at all.

Regardless, the moves tell a story regarding what a new regime thinks of some defensive players from a past era. Derrick Brown is firmly in their plans. CJ Henderson, not so much. But that can always change in 2023.

More on the Carolina Panthers

Moreover, the Carolina Panthers changed the course of their franchise this offseason. They now have their quarterback of the future in former Alabama star Bryce Young.

During his time at Alabama, he cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in school history, bringing home the Heisman Trophy following a spectacular 2021 campaign. He’s been a remarkable player at every turn of his football career thus far, and he’ll be expected to do the same in the National Football League.

A former five-star recruit in the class of 2020, Young was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the nation according to the On3 Industry Rankings, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He played for one of the most decorated high school football programs in the country, the Mater Dei Monarchs, located in Santa Ana, California.

Now, it’ll be up to Bryce Young and company to return the Carolina Panthers to glory. Many won’t be betting against his chances.