The Carolina Panthers have made some tough decisions regarding two offensive players.

Both quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams have been released by the franchise. The Panthers announced the moves as they move into OTAs next week.

“The Panthers made a pair of roster moves Thursday afternoon. Clearing some roster spots as they evaluate a number of options heading into OTAs next week,” announced the Panthers. “The team waived quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams Thursday.

“Eason was with the team last year and appeared in the Rams game. His departure leaves them with three quarterbacks: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, and Matt Corral. Williams also spent last season with the Panthers. With most of the year on the practice squad before being activated for the regular season finale. The moves leave the roster at 88.”

Alas, the Panthers are entering a new era. However, it doesn’t look like either Eason or Williams will be a part of it.

Panthers set to give Andy Dalton first-team QB reps at OTAs over Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers may have traded up and selected quarterback Bryce Young as their No. 1 overall pick in the latest NFL Draft, but at the moment he is not the team’s starter.

The Panthers signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year contract in March. During the team’s OTAs he has been the team’s starting quarterback.

This currently makes Young the team’s backup quarterback. He’s working with the second unit offense in his first-ever reps in a Panthers helmet. But new head coach Frank Reich made it clear that the focus is still primarily on the development of their rookie quarterback.

“Bryce is going to get a lot of reps. Likely even a few more than Andy, just as the new guy,” Reich said. “The good thing with Andy is he’s logged a lot in the last couple of weeks. And as a savvy veteran, he still needs the work. But we’ll focus on getting Bryce, as the younger player – focus on getting him as many reps as we can.”

Reich also acknowledged that he and the coaching staff would be monitoring and waiting for the right time for Young to transition into the team’s starter.

The Panthers traded wide receiver DJ Moore along with four draft picks with the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick in March. As anticipated, Carolina selected Young, choosing the former Heisman Trophy winner as their franchise quarterback of the future. A plan that the Panthers seem to be sticking to as they attempt to groom Young as much as they can this offseason before he begins his rookie season as the team’s expected starter.