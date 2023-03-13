Carolina Panthers Split on Pick, Could Do the Unthinkable Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers made a splash to end the week a few days ago when they pulled the trigger on a trade for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft with the Chicago Bears. The only potential problem now is it seems like they have no idea what to do with it.

To start, Adam Schefter at ESPN has reported that the franchise is split on a pair of quarterbacks. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper seems to lean the way of Alabama’s Bryce Young. Meanwhile, new head coach Frank Reich believes Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the right call.

Either way, though, Schefter says that, “at this point in time, a decision between Young and Stroud is in play for the number one overall pick.”

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also reports that the team is prepared to take a wait-and-see approach with this process. With the trade, they just wanted to have the top selection over the other interested teams. From here, Fowler says their stance is that “(they’ve) got nearly 50 days to figure this out.”

That’s not all, though. Things could get even crazier with the Carolina Panthers as several reports suggest that they could trade back down and give someone else the No. 1 pick. That all will depend on what packages they could get or which way they lean on any of the available quarterbacks.

All eyes will be on Charlotte depending on what they decide to do between now and April 27th. The best part is, as of now, it looks like the Carolina Panthers don’t even know which way they’re going to go either.

Jimmy Garoppolo Signing With Las Vegas Raiders To Replace Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders have found their replacement for four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. ESPN reported Jimmy Garoppolo will sign with the team.

Garoppolo will reunite with Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator when the two were with the New England Patriots. Per Adam Schefter, the Raiders are giving the quarterback a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed.

Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints after nine years with the Raiders.

Former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, per @diannaESPN and me. Garoppolo played for Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels in New England and they now reunite in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

With Trey Lance and Brock Purdy in the quarterback room in San Francisco, the future appears set. That opened Garoppolo up to the opportunity to move on to another organization.

It didn’t take him long to find a new home. He was considered one of the top quarterbacks potentially available this offseason, along with Aaron Rodgers and Carr.

Over the course of his NFL career, Jimmy Garoppolo started in 57 games and has posted a 40-17 record. He suffered an injury late last season, forcing him to miss the latter part of the year and the postseason.