Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns recently underwent surgery on his right ankle, according to a statement from the team. The Panthers confirmed that the surgery actually took place on Wednesday of last week. The surgery was to fix a fracture in his right ankle, and Burns is expected to recover fully.

Burns is coming off his second Pro Bowl level season last year in just four seasons at the NFL level. He posted a career high 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits last year, becoming one of the premier pass rushers in the league.

“Panthers’ Pro Bowl pass-rusher Brian Burns underwent surgery on a fracture in his right ankle last Wednesday, per the team,” explained ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Burns is expected to recover in time for training camp, with the expectation he will return with no limitations for the upcoming season.”