Carson Palmer Doesn’t See How Postponed Bengals-Bills Game Can Resume Following Damar Hamlin Medical Emergency

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer doesn’t believe the postponed Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills can resume following Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday.

“I don’t think you can replay this game,” said Palmer, a former Bengals star and three-time Pro Bowler, on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday. “They gotta finish the Week 18 games this week then the playoffs start the following week. If they were gonna replay this game on Thursday, we’d hear about it I think at this point. Maybe you call it a wash and give each team a tie and move on.”

The final games of the 2022 NFL regular season will go on as planned this Saturday and Sunday, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, the Bengals-Bills game will not resume this week.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said in a statement. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Less than 48 hours removed from Hamlin’s medical emergency, his family provided an update on his condition. Hamlin remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, per a close family friend.

“Just chatted with Damar Hamlin’s family friend [Jordon Rooney],” Coley Harvey of ESPN tweeted. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made.”