It’s not even the NFL season, but former league quarterback Carson Palmer might have the hottest take of the year. He believes Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is better than Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger Patrick Mahomes.

That’s a pretty bold stance against a two-time league MVP and Super Bowl champion. But Palmer provided his reasoning during The QB Room podcast.

“I think Joe is the best quarterback in the league,” Carson Palmer recently said per NBCSports.com. “I know Patrick [Mahomes] is phenomenal, but I just think Joe’s more consistent. He’s more consistent. He’s more accountable to run the system and the play that’s called and not feel like, ‘Well, he didn’t win last time and get open for me, so I’m gonna do it with my feet,’ and then before you know it, you’re sacked for a four-yard loss because you tried to make two or three guys miss.

“Joe is just — talk about not having a weakness. Mentally strong, physically tough, accurate, can throw it far enough, fast enough, gets the ball out quick, and then he can actually do a lot with his legs.”

In the long run, Palmer might be correct. Both Mahomes and Burrow have long careers ahead of them. Right now, though? It’s hard to argue against what Mahomes has done in six years. In addition to his pair of league MVP awards and two Super Bowl rings, he’s also a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Burrow is also outstanding, leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021. He was the NFL’s completion leader that season and was a Pro Bowl selection following the 2022 campaign.

Both QBs are incredibly talented but Burrow over Mahomes right now? It’s a take that’s kind of difficult to justify.

Joe Burrow Does Own Head-to-Head Record vs. Patrick Mahomes

Here’s an interesting statistic — although Mahomes has more hardware and accolades than Burrow, it’s the Bengals’ gunslinger who owns the head-to-head-advantage: 3-1.

The Bengals and Chiefs have squared off four times while the two quarterbacks have been leading the charge. Burrow won the first three meetings: two regular season games and a playoff contest in 2021.

Kansas City’s lone victory against Burrow came in the 2022 playoffs. Mahomes then went on to lead his team to another Super Bowl win.

Maybe that’s one of the reasons Palmer believes Burrow is better than Mahomes? We’ll agree that head-to-head is an important statistic, but it’s not the only thing that matters in this discussion.