Carson Wentz could be back with an NFL team in 2023 now that he’s reportedly open to multiple roles, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

After an unsuccessful stint with the Washington Commanders in 2022, Wentz was released and is still a free agent. The last three seasons were not too kind to the former MVP candidate.

But, Wentz could be back as a starter or backup soon.

“I was told he’s been working out in L.A., plans to play this year,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “He’s had interest from some teams. He’s open to various roles; could be as a starter, could be as a backup, but he just wants to play this coming year.”

Wentz working out at least shows he has a desire to play this coming season. Where and how that’ll look remains to be seen.

Wentz was 2-5 as a starter last season with Washington. He finished the year with 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 62.3% completion percentage.

He regained success the previous season with the Indianapolis Colts, but the year ended with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

However, Wentz, despite some viral miscues, looked like his old self for the most part. He threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 62.4% completion percentage.

Carson Wentz could return to NFL in 2023 as backup quarterback

Every season aside from 2017 was a far cry from Wentz’s peak. As an MVP candidate in his second season (2017), he was 11-2 as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback.

Despite Wentz going down with a torn ACL, the Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots with Nick Foles under center. Wentz finished with 3,296 yards, 33 touchdown passes (an Eagles franchise record), seven interceptions and a 60.2% completion percentage.

A back injury shut him down after 11 games in 2018 and a concussion knocked him out of his first playoff game in 2019 against the Seattle Seahawks. A poor 2020 was the end as Philadelphia turned to Jalen Hurts after 12 games.

Obviously the choice of Hurts ended up working out for the Eagles, who just made it to Super Bowl LVII with the MVP finalist under center.

Over the course of his career, Wentz has 22,129 yards, 151 touchdowns, 66 interceptions and a 62.6% completion percentage. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Eagles out of North Dakota State.