CBS Channels ‘Goodfellas’ in Epic Spoof Intro for AFC Championship Game

CBS paid tribute to the classic 1990 movie Goodfellas in its intro for the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Kyle Brandt served as the narrator for the intro, based off one of the most classic scenes in the movie.

Brandt walked around a stadium, strolling past various actors dressed up as NFL quarterbacks. He begins with an actor dressed up as Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, parroting the line from the actual scene: “How you doing, Geno?”

From there, Brandt walked past Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. The two quarterbacks are set to face off for a trip to the Super Bowl in the AFC title game.

“You two, every time I come in here,” Brandt said, again borrowing lines from the movie. “Don’t you lose. That’s Patty the Chucker, and he’s got Travis the dancer, who’s Philly center’s brother. Meanwhile, they got beef with Joey Two Time, who got that name because he does everything twice. Like I’m gonna go win in Arrowhead when in Arrowhead.”

CBS goes with a Goodfellas-themed intro featuring Kyle Brandt. #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/ji62ZAgTuG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 29, 2023

Sunday’s AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals is a rematch of last year’s conference title game. The winner will punch their ticket to the Super Bowl to face Philadelphia, who defeated the 49ers in the NFC title game earlier Sunday.

The Goodfellas-inspired introduction also featured actors dressed Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. As Brandt walked past Prescott, he delivered a brutal shot at Dallas.

“This guy is just funny,” he said. “The way they tell the story. It’s the same every year. It’s funny.”

From there, Brandt began a preview of the game between Cincinnati and Kansas City. He ended with a hilarious line that included a pun about the movie.

“To be a member of a Super Bowl crew, you’ve got to be 100% committed so they can trace your roster all the way back through the season,” Brandt said. “It’s the highest honor they can give you. It means you’re part of a Super Bowl family. Salud to KC and Cincy. You’re great teams, and you’re good fellas.”