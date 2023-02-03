CBS Comments on Report that Executives Held Intervention with Tony Romo

Are things going alright for Tony Romo? It is truly hard to tell at this point. CBS had to come out with a statement after rumors were circling. Apparently, the TV network had an intervention of sorts ahead of this last NFL season. It didn’t seem to work, either.

As a color analyst, Romo hit the scene as a big star. He became the guy that could look at the field and tell you exactly what play was about to happen. He’s done a lot of good work for CBS. However, he hasn’t been the same recently.

According to the report, CBS is trying to reign Romo in a bit. He’s gone beyond just being funny and quirky on the broadcast. It’s like he is just saying things just to say them.

CBS is now saying that never happened. It was a standard meeting that they have with all of their on-air talent. But it’s hard to not see this as some kind of “intervention.”

“To call this an intervention is a complete mischaracterization, we meet regularly with our on-air talent,” said Jen Sabatelle, a CBS Sports spokeswoman, via NY Post.

At this point, the network can say what it wants to. When you sign a guy to a 10-year deal worth almost $200 million, you can have moments like this.

Tony Romo Talks About ‘Evolving’

If I’m Tony Romo, I’m getting a bit nervous heading into next season. He won’t be the only big-name, former quarterback on the airwaves. Tom Brady is ready to come in and begin his TV career in the NFL with FOX. Will there be love for Romo left?

The former Cowboys QB knows he has to change and adapt.

“I think you’re always evolving,” Romo said about criticism around him. “Some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that.’ But I always trial and error a bunch and sometimes it works.”

This past season was just…weird. Tony Romo wasn’t the same as he was in years past. He missed play calls, made strange metaphors, and in general had viewers wondering, “What?” What do you think, Outsiders? Is it just a bad season or a sign of things to come?