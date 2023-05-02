Former GM breaks down best pick, hidden gem for Green Bay Packers in 2023 NFL Draft

Last week was a busy one for the Green Bay Packers organization, as they finally came to terms with a deal that sent longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and made 13 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It’s safe to say the Packers had a strong showing at the draft, making their team better instantly by selecting players that address immediate areas of need. Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman is not only familiar with the Packers, but is also familiar with the ins and outs of the NFL Draft process. And following the draft this weekend Spielman selected who he believes was the best pick and hidden gem from the Packers newest draft class.

Best Pick

Spielman kept it simple when selecting Green Bay’s best pick by going with their first one, Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness. The Packers jumped up from the No. 15 overall pick to the No. 13 overall pick in their trade with Rodgers, allowing them to go up and grab one of the most impressive defensive prospects in this year’s draft class.

“I love Lukas Van Ness,” Spielman said. “He’s going to give the Packers everything they want, and he’s a multi-position player. Van Ness hasn’t nearly reached how good of a football player he’s going to be as an NFL prospect. He blew out the combine and had a phenomenal Pro Day. Van Ness can play defensive end, you’ve seen him play inside.”

Van Ness never started a single game for Iowa in his career, but was able to line up at multiple positions and be productive for the Hawkeyes, recording 69 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks in his last two seasons.

Hidden Gem

For the Packers hidden gem of the draft class, Spielman selected Green Bay’s third pick of the draft, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed, who they selected No. 50 overall in the second round. Reed was a dynamic playmaker at the slot receiver position for the Spartans, constantly threatening the defense over the top and across the middle. He excels in man to man coverage, turning a lot of heads at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and is one of five pass catchers that Green Bay selected to surround first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love.

“I loved the slot wide receiver out of Michigan State that they got with the second second round pick, Jayden Reed. He’s an explosive playmaker underneath who reminds me of Randall Cobb and that kind of athlete,” Spielman said. “Reed can plays after the catch, and he made some highlight reel plays down the field even though he’s a small target. He can give them some return ability as well. There’s a reset going on around Jordan Love, but a lot of talented football players on the offensive side of the ball.”