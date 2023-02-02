CBS Reportedly Tried To Have ‘Intervention’ With Tony Romo Ahead of 2022 Season

CBS reportedly tried to have an intervention with Tony Romo for his performance as a color analyst, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Romo spoke about the criticism he received this season. However, despite CBS’ reported move to improve Romo on the air, it did not necessarily work.

Marchand spoke about the process, via the Sports Business Journal.

“Podcast host Andrew Marchand of the New York Post said CBS tried an ‘intervention’ with Romo during the last off season, ‘but it did not get better,’” the report stated. “Marchand: ‘There’s kind of a fine line between unconventional and undisciplined.’”

SBJ’s John Ourand discussed what Romo used to be. That happened to be what NFL on Fox analyst Greg Olsen became this season.

“Marchand and SBJ’s John Ourand were enthusiastic about Fox announcing duo Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen,” the report read. “Ourand: ‘I actually spent Sunday in Philadelphia behind the scenes with that whole crew. What I can tell you is that … what Romo had a couple of years ago, Olsen seems to have right now.’”

It’s been a rough go for Romo this season. That included a tough time during the AFC playoffs where Romo had some questionable analysis.

He made weird analogies such as baseball to football, missed on predictions and frequently got overhyped during strange moments of the game.

Romo burst onto the scene when he first joined broadcast partner Jim Nantz. His ability to really break down what was about to happen excited viewers.

An intervention with Tony Romo from CBS prior to criticism?

But with a lack of creativity at this point, it’s no wonder CBS reportedly had an intervention with Romo.

“I think you’re always evolving,” Romo told the New York Post. “Some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that.’ But I always trial and error a bunch and sometimes it works.

“I just think it’s enjoyable to try and be the best you can be, and the only way to do that is sometimes to trial and error, and staying inside the umbrella of what you think that the viewer wants to help them enjoy the show. You don’t always get it right, but I do think more often than not, just the people that come up to you all the time. I mean, it’s quadruple from my first 2-3 years, of how many people come up to me on the street and want to talk about it and how they loved it and stuff. So it’s really rewarding for that.”