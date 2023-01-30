CBS Sabotages FOX by Making Big Mistake on Super Bowl Promo

Super Bowl LVII has its two teams and we are ready to settle this NFL season once and for all. But why did CBS list the game for February 29? There is a lot going on with the messed-up date that CBS showed on TV last night. No one is more upset about it than FOX, though.

This year it is FOX that will host the Super Bowl. As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in the big game, we will all be watching closely. Except for those that think the game isn’t until February 29, thanks to CBS and their great graphics.

Not only would that be 17 days after the real date, February 12, but that the second month of the year only lasts 29 days once every four years. The next time that February 29 is scheduled to fall on a Sunday won’t be for another nine years in 2032.

Some sharp-eyed viewers were able to see the mistake.

Here's video evidence of CBS listing the Super Bowl LVII date as Feb. 29 (the game will be shown on Fox). 🏈🤣 https://t.co/iYsEGxV6wb pic.twitter.com/dnzWlYhnwM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 30, 2023

While CBS might be waiting around nine years to watch that February 29 game, the rest of us won’t. We have two weeks to wait for the Chiefs and Eagles to take the field in Glendale, Arizona.

Getting a chance to watch Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes duel it out on the field for a Super Bowl title – what more can you ask for?

Vegas Releases Super Bowl Odds

We are just about 12 hours past last night’s final game, and Las Vegas already has lines for the Super Bowl. Both teams are going to have to travel a good distance. Fans will have to travel as well with the Arizona venue. I have a feeling that won’t stop many people.

Opening up as the favorite is the Eagles at -1.5 points. That’s almost a pick-em situation. Kansas City has been in this situation before multiple times over the last few years. So, will that experience actually make a difference?

For those that are interested, the over/under is at 49.5. For two offenses that are capable of putting up a lot of points quickly, this Super Bowl could be a shootout. Hurts and Mahomes can get it done in multiple different ways.

Hopefully, not too many folks have the Super Bowl penciled in for Sunday the 29th, though.