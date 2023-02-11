CBS Sports President Responds to Tony Romo Report, Backlash

A lot of rumors and conjecture have been going around about Tony Romo, and CBS Sports President Sean McManus isn’t happy. Word got out that Romo had an “intervention” about his NFL broadcasting effort. However, CBS is denying it.

Allegedly, Tony Romo was sat down with CBS executives and told that he needed to up his game on the air. The official line from CBS is that they meet regularly with their talent in the offseason. “To call this an intervention is a complete mischaracterization,” a statement said.

Now, the big boss himself has come out and dispelled the rumors. On Mad Dog Unleashed, McManus spoke with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo about the Romo “intervention.”

“An enormous amount of people have come up to me who have said to me, ‘We really like Tony Romo,'” he said, via SI.com. “He’s different. He’s not your typical analyst. He is enthusiastic. He sometimes speaks more of a fan than even an analyst, which I think people like. So I think this is being overplayed.

“Social media, as you know, tends to be very vitriolic and unkind and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. And then when the mainstream media watches social media, they start ganging… Can he get better? We can all get better.”

It sounds like CBS is denying the terminology used and not the content of the meeting. Perhaps intervention was a strong word, especially if this is a regular meeting. But they did have a meeting and talked about his performance, that much is true.

Tony Romo Hits Back at Critics

When he first hit the broadcasting scene, Tony Romo won over fans quickly. He was analyzing plays before they happened, calling out breaks in the defense, and giving people an experience unlike any other they had seen or heard before. Is it overplayed and missing lately?

“You’re always trying to do the right thing,” the former NFL QB said. “At the core, there are just more people now who feel like telling me how they think I’m doing. I have people coming up to me on the street far more than my first couple of years. At first, they’d mostly tell me how much they love to listen to me and all these positives, so it’s fun.”

However, that doesn’t last. Romo has been getting more criticism than anything from fans. So, things have changed. He’s not the hot new item on the broadcast booth anymore. We’ll see if the 42-year-old has more great calls in the future.

Tony Romo might not be perfect, but he’s got his own style. Perhaps he just needs to tweak it for a new audience.