CBS Sports ranks the five must-see games on Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for the 2023 season has been released for less than a week but CBS Sports is already ready to name the five most-anticipated games of the campaign. The top five includes two primetime games, the team’s Week 1 matchup and two divisional opponents.

The No. 1 anticipated game is the Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore.

“Was there really any other option here?” Bryan DeArdo said. “On the final game of the regular season, the Steelers will go on the road to face their chief rival in a game that will surely have playoff implications for both teams. What else needs to be said?”

The second-most anticipated game is the two weeks prior versus the Cincinnati Bengals during Christmas weekend. Week 1 against San Fransisco 49ers is third followed by a Sunday night game battling the Las Vegas Raiders in the City of Sin and a Thursday night game versus the New England Patriots.

2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET versus the San Fransisco 49ers

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET versus the Cleveland Browns

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:20 p.m. ET at the Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Houston Texans

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET versus the Baltimore Ravens

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Rams

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET versus the Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 9: Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET versus the Tennessee Titans

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET versus the Green Bay Packers

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Cleveland Browns

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET versus the Arizona Cardinals

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET versus the New England Patriots

Week 15: TBD at the Indianapolis Colts

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET versus the Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4:05 p.m. ET at the Seattle Seahawks

Week 18: TBD at the Baltimore Ravens