The New York Jets cut offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. The former first round pick out of Texas A&M played just one year in New York.

Ogbuehi was a first round pick (No. 21 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons before he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020-21), Baltimore Ravens (2021), Tennessee Titans (‘21) and Houston Texans (‘21).

Prior to his NFL career, Ogbuehi was First-Team All-SEC in 2014 for Texas A&M. He was also a First-Team WCFF All-American that same season.

As a member of the Class of 2010, Ogbuehi was a four-star recruit out of Allen (Texas) High, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He was the No. 15 overall prospect in the state, the No. 10 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 118 overall prospect in the class.

Ogbuehi was a part of a New York Jets team that started off hot last year, but missed out on the playoffs due in large part to poor quarterback play. The team made sure to address that need by trading for Aaron Rodgers.

Ogbuehi started four games at right tackle in 2022 before going on injured reserve with a groin injury. He actually re-signed with the Jets in April, but the team elected to cut him loose.

Ogbuehi unfortunately wont be around the team for this epic opening. Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut in primetime to open the 2023 season.

Rodgers and the Jets will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11, 2023, the NFL announced Thursday morning. The game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Rodgers will be facing off against another elite quarterback in Josh Allen. Allen and the Bills have made the playoffs each of the past four seasons. Allen has also been named to a pair of Pro Bowls.

All eyes will be on Rodgers, though, as he plays his first season with the Jets after an incredible run with the Packers. The four-time MVP was traded to the Jets this offseason.