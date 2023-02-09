CeeDee Lamb Airs It Out on Criticism of Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb finds it comical that quarterback Dak Prescott receives as much criticism as he does from the NFL media.

Making an appearance on “Pro Football Talk Live” Wednesday, Lamb described the way Prescott gets talked about as “crazy.”

“I don’t think anyone deserves the criticism he gets. They are crazy, bro,” Lamb said. “You’ve got to understand. It’s football. A lot of other people get paid to make plays… the way that he gets talked about is crazy. It’s wild. I don’t think he deserves it.”

Prescott is coming off a season in which he paced the league with 15 interceptions in 12 games. Dallas went 8-4 in his starts and clinched a playoff berth. The Cowboys’ postseason run came to an end in the NFC Divisional Round with a 19-12 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott completed 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards with one touchdowns and two interceptions.

Prescott took responsibility for the loss after the game.

“I’m disappointed in the way that I’ve played. Those guys in that locker room gave it all. Both sides of the ball. And put me in a position to go win the game and I wasn’t able to do that,” Prescott said. “And, yeah, I mean, I put it on my shoulders. When you play this position, when you play for this organization, you’ve got to accept that. That’s the reality of it. And as I said, it will make me better.

CeeDee Lamb Praises Dak Prescott

Lamb, meanwhile, lauded Prescott for his ability to block out the negative surrounding him.

“You can’t think about last week. Focus on the now,” Lamb said. “He’s a big advocate of that, and I’ve learned so much about letting the past be the past and living in the present. I’ve learned so much from him just how he’s performed this year. He’ll throw two picks here and the next game he’ll give you four touchdowns. It’s crazy, bro.”