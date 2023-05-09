The Dallas Cowboys boasted a top five offense in terms of points per game last season and yet, their playoff dreams still died in the second round. Through at least half a dozen moves this offseason, Jerry Jones’ front office is trying to get them all the way to the Super Bowl this year.

Star receiver CeeDee Lamb recently opened up about how one move, the addition of former Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, is already paying off.

“I’m more of a visual learner and (Brandin’s) more of a ‘let me show you’ type,” Lamb said, via DallasCowboys.com. “Honestly if I have any questions, the first moment he stepped in, he said to ask and be open with him. Out of all the guys I’ve had ahead of me, I always pick their brain. That’s one thing I’m good at.

“In a situation like this, he can still run, he can still move, he’s very explosive. It’s good to have him a part of this team. [Cooks brings] excitement, speed. And of course that veteran leadership, you can’t have too much of it.”

The Cowboys parted ways with Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz in free agency but picked up the veteran Cooks to add more separating ability to the group for QB Dak Prescott. With Cooks in the fold, Lamb believes the offense is limitless in 2023.

“Can’t really put a ceiling on us,” Lamb said. “As you can tell, we can score from anywhere, quite honestly. We just have to put it together.”

Cooks providing veteran wisdom to Cowboys receivers

Cooks still has amazing speed at 29 years old. But Prescott said the team’s newest receiver brings more to the table than the ability to sprint past a cornerback.

“The way he approaches the game, his knowledge,” Prescott said. “Already helping CeeDee, those younger guys. (He’s) playing cornerback, teaching them little nuances of route running. He’s going to be huge for me and huge for the (receivers) room.”

Cooks was the leading receiver for Houston last season with 699 yards on 57 receptions. He did, however, miss time due to injury.

Over the course of his NFL career, he has accumulated 630 receptions for 8,616 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in six of nine seasons.

Jerry Jones thinks Cooks will open up the Cowboys offense like Amari Cooper did with Lamb in 2021.

“I think what you want Cooks to do is what Amari did for the overall passing game,” Jones said after signing the former first-rounder. “Not only in the production, which you counted on with Amari but also the room he opened up for the other receivers and those two things because of the Cooks’ speed and because of just his route running ability he does that for you.”