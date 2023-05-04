Speaking to reporters at the Dallas Cowboys‘ 10th annual Home Run Derb, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb opened up about his future and where he sees himself beyond 2024.

The Cowboys opted to pick up Lamb’s fifth-year option last week to the tune of $17.9 million. That will keep him off the free agency market for one more year, but the former first-rounder sees himself landing a long-term deal.

“I’m very excited, Dallas is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be,” Lamb said Wednesday, via Jon Machota. “I don’t see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don’t really want to get into too much detail on that, but I’m definitely excited for the future.”

The former Oklahoma Sooners star is one of several 2020 first-rounders who qualified for the highest level of benefits for their fifth year. He was also one of just 12 players from the 2020 NFL Draft’s first round to have his fifth-year option picked up.

When Dallas decided to move on from Amari Cooper last offseason, Lamb landed a much bigger role. Since then, he has delivered in a big way, especially when Dak Prescott missed some time due to injury. He led the team in receiving and his targets went up from 120 to 156 after Cooper’s departure.

Lamb was available for all 17 regular season games, notching 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. It’s the second 1,000-yard season for the young Cowboys star. In playoff games against Tampa Bay and San Francisco, Lamb was impressive in both. He caught 14 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Cowboys eyeing extension for Lamb, Trevon Diggs

Alongside star cornerback Trevon Diggs, Executive Vice President Stephen Jones says extending the wide receiver will soon be a top priority for the Cowboys.

“As we move forward that’ll become a bigger priority here as we move past the draft,” Jones said. “We’ve historically signed a lot of guys during that training camp period to extensions.

“But guys like CeeDee Lamb and Diggs are certainly on our radar in terms of guys that we’d love to have around here for another five, six years, whatever that turns out to be.”

Looking ahead to what Lamb’s long-term deal may come out to, the NFL’s top receivers are currently making anywhere from $30 million (Tyreek Hill) to $23 million (Deebo Samuel) a year. Lamb finished sixth in the league in receiving yards during the 2022 regular season.