CeeDee Lamb Shares Excitement For Offense Under Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new playcaller in 2023, and you can count CeeDee Lamb — wearer of the unofficial playmaker number — excited for what it means for the offense.

Head coach Mike McCarthy will be calling plays for the Cowboys next season after the team let go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Lamb was on ESPN’s Sportscenter recently and said he is excited for McCarthy to call plays.

“I’m ready to go get it, regardless of who’s calling the plays,” Lamb said the ESPN program. “Me and my guys in the receiver room, we’re going to do our end on the outside on the perimeter and that’s to get this offense moving the ball and scoring touchdowns.”

CeeDee Lamb is a key part of the Cowboys offense

A first round pick in 2020 by the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb has only played in an Kellen Moore-called offense. He has had much success in the system.

Over three seasons, Lamb has 260 catches for 3,396 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The past year was his first as the undisputed No. 1 option and he did very well in the role. He had 107 catches and 1,359 receiving yards on his way to a spot on the All-Pro second team.

He is also a two-time Pro Bowler.

Moore spent four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys. He was first hired as the quarterbacks coach in 2018 after retiring from the NFL. Moore spent three seasons with the Lions before spending three more years in Dallas.

Jason Garrett hired him as the quarterbacks coach and promoted him in 2019. When McCarthy took over ahead of the 2020 season, he kept Moore on staff and with playcalling responsibilities.

Moore was hired this offseason to be the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator.

Despite hiring Brian Schottenheimer — a coach with over a decade of experience as a offensive coordinator — McCarthy has decided he will call plays this season.