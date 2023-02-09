CeeDee Lamb Shares Rooting Interest for Super Bowl 57

When it comes to the Super Bowl, everyone has their picks and opinions. However, as for CeeDee Lamb, he just hopes everybody has a good time.

On his appearance on SportsCenter ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Lamb says it makes no difference to him who wins. He wants to congratulate everyone ahead of time but, in the end, he’s focused on next season more than anything else.

“It don’t matter but I’m for sure congratulating whoever does. In my opinion, it doesn’t matter to me,” said Lamb. “I’m very biased. I’m a player in the NFL, you know? Congratulations to those guys in advance, man. They deserve it, they worked real hard for it. But (I’m) looking forward to next year.”

Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs in the Divisional Round by San Francisco. The 49ers were then knocked out by the eventual NFC Champion, and Cowboy rival, Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, Lamb has no distaste toward whichever team is lucky enough to raise the Lombardi Trophy this weekend. His only focus is finding a way to help his team be one of the two in that position next time around.

CeeDee Lamb Airs It Out on Criticism of Dak Prescott

Lamb finds it comical that quarterback Dak Prescott receives as much criticism as he does from the NFL media. Making an appearance on ‘Pro Football Talk Live‘ Wednesday, Lamb described the way Prescott gets talked about as “crazy.”

“I don’t think anyone deserves the criticism he gets. They are crazy, bro,” Lamb said. “You’ve got to understand. It’s football. A lot of other people get paid to make plays… the way that he gets talked about is crazy. It’s wild. I don’t think he deserves it.”

Prescott is coming off a season in which he paced the league with 15 interceptions in 12 games. Dallas went 8-4 in his starts and clinched a playoff berth. The Cowboys’ postseason run came to an end in the NFC Divisional Round with a 19-12 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott completed 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Prescott took responsibility for the loss after the game.

“I’m disappointed in the way that I’ve played. Those guys in that locker room gave it all. Both sides of the ball. And put me in a position to go win the game and I wasn’t able to do that,” Prescott said. “And, yeah, I mean, I put it on my shoulders. When you play this position, when you play for this organization, you’ve got to accept that. That’s the reality of it. And as I said, it will make me better.