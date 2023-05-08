The Houston Texans have opened the gates for C.J. Stroud but they’re not handing over the keys to the kingdom just yet. Discussing the first-round draft pick this week, Texans chairman Cal McNair told reporters that Stroud will be earning his spot on the depth chart, just like everyone else.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star could earn the starting job as soon as the first week of training camp. Or, it could take longer for him to overtake returning starter Davis Mills. McNair is prepared to watch the competition play its way out.

“I think that’s up to him and how he plays, and the coaches and how they see him,” McNair said of when Stroud could grab the starting job. “So, he’ll earn his spot, wherever that is. He’ll feel like he’s earned it and the team will know he’s earned it. Wherever he winds up, we’re looking forward to that.”

The Houston Texans kicked off rookie minicamp this week, which marks the beginning of the camp and offseason training schedule.

Stroud ready to compete for Texans job

Stroud entered rookie minicamp with the same mindset he developed at Ohio State where he also earned the starting role. He recently shared how the Buckeyes’ decision to bring in Quinn Ewers ahead of his first season as the starter woke him up to the business aspect of the game.

“I definitely think everything I’ve done in my life has been earned, never given,” Stroud said on Beltway Boyz. “And I pride myself on that. I think that’s why I kind of have a chip on my shoulder. A little bit. I got that dog in me just because I know I’ve been counted out multiple times.

“I mean, they brought in a guy two weeks before our first game, and I thought I was the guy. That just shows you manage the business at the end of the day, and now I’m doing it for myself. I know the business that I’m in. It is in a sense, cutthroat.”

Although he is, and was, the guy likely to start, the young quarterback won’t forget the “cutthroat” nature of the business.

Stroud, No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson, and seven other Texans draft picks officially get to work this week, along with at least seven other undrafted rookies. They’ll join the rest of the team for OTAs in two weeks. During OTAs, there’s no contact allowed, however, teams can still do 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.