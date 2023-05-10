Chad Johnson builds hype for New York Giants draft pick Jalin Hyatt

Chad Johnson is a big time believer in former Tennessee Volunteers star Jalin Hyatt.

The wide receiver was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Evidently, the former Cincinnati Bengals star doesn’t believe it was high enough.

Johnson believes the Giants got an absolute steal with Hyatt. He took to Twitter to champion the pick, adding that if you don’t agree with him now, you will come later in the season.

Giants have Jalin, no disrespect to the other prospects but you’ll understand my sentiments in season https://t.co/MNaHByCI7S pic.twitter.com/86frYV6o9x — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 10, 2023

“Giants have Jalin, no disrespect to the other prospects but you’ll understand my sentiments in season,” Johnson responded, asked what wide receiving corps improved the most following the 2023 NFL Draft.

If Hyatt can replicate his 2022 season for Tennessee in New York, Johnson will be proven more than right. Hyatt accumulated 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during his final season in Knoxville.

That included a historic performance against Alabama, where he caught six passes that led to five touchdowns along with 207 yards. It all helped him to go on and win the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s most outstanding receiver.

Now, Jalin Hyatt will look to become one of the top targets for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The opportunity is there for the former Tennessee star wide receiver. If he seizes it, Hyatt could realize his true potential and become a star in New York.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Hyatt

Continuing, in NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s opinion, Hyatt’s length and deep-ball success will provide a serious weapon to his new team. He compared the combination to what DeSean Jackon had that made him a three-time Pro Bowler.

Besides some limitations, specifically on contests, he sees Hyatt as a WR2 at the next level that could still find a way to take the roof off of a defense in the right scenario.

“Long, slender wideout with deep speed that could force defensive coordinators to alter coverage considerations,” Zierlein wrote. “Hyatt’s gliding gait disguises explosive acceleration that can lead to easy separation on deep throws.”

“However, he does display inconsistency on contested catches comes. Hyatt is ordinary getting in and out of intermediate breaks. (He) might be best with a limited route tree full of slants, crossers, and a series of field-stretching patterns,” wrote Zierlein. “Hyatt is an instantly credible WR2 with the ability to make a huge impact, but production could be erratic due to the limitations of his game.”

Outsider’s Sam Gillenwater contributed to this article.