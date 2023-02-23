Chad Johnson Claims He Lived in Bengals’ Stadium During His First Two Years in the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals legend and former superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson, or “Ochocinco” — as he was nicknamed and legally changed his last name to for a few years — is making the rounds on the internet yet again for purporting some ridiculous stories from his playing days. Ochocinco has always been quite the character, but since retiring, he’s revealed some pretty outlandish behavior from when he was a payer for Cincinnati.

His stories may not be totally true (although, who’s to dispute?). But he’s claimed everything from taking viagra before games to eating McDonald’s three times a day or even flying Allegiant and wearing fake jewelry. This fact is for certain: 85 was a frugal man in his early days in the NFL. Along those lines, Ochocinco has said that he actually lived in Paul Brown Stadium (home of the Bengals) for his first few years in the league rather than paying money for his own place.

This story re-circled this week when Ochocinco went on Shannon Sharpe’s show, Club Shay Shay, and said the following to Sharpe:

“As a rookie coming into the league, I stayed at the stadium my first two years because there was no point in spending money and wasting money when everything I need is already there.”

He then added that even after moving out of the stadium, he lived with grandma for a while.

“I didn’t move out of my grandmother’s house because I was content and used to where I lived. I didn’t move out of her house until my fourth year in the NFL.”

Any chance this story is true?

That second part about grandma may be true. But it’s hard to buy that he actually lived in Paul Brown Stadium. Maybe he spent a few nights there…but he claims to have lived there for two whole years? Seems improbable. Especially because there’s really no record of him sharing such a tale before 2016.

After scouring the internet for evidence of this wild claim, I could not find any such stories from Ochocinco prior to 2016, which was 15 years after his rookie year. You’d think there would have been mention of this strange NFL phenomenon long before then, right? Reporters back in ’01 would have been all over this story. A rookie player living the stadium to save a few bucks on rent? That would lead SportsCenter!

Instead, the first recorded mention of this bizarre situation came on the FULL SEND podcast in 2016. Chad Johnson made similar comments there to the ones he shared with Shannon Sharpe. Look, if any one player in NFL history actually lived in an NFL stadium, it would be Ochocinco. But this story sounds pretty fishy.