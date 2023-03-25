Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day claims he was sexually assaulted by TSA agents while at an airport on Friday. He detailed his experience in a Twitter thread.

Joseph-Day said the incident occurred while at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. He posted about the alleged assault in four messages posted on Twitter.

“I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at (John Wayne Airport). After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed),” Joseph-Day wrote. “Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me.

“I’m all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that.

“And when I do try to file a complaint they are making me jump through hoops to do so.

“I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentlemen and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being.”

The John Wayne Airport has not released a statement at this time.

NFL World Responds to Sebastian Joseph-Day’s Assault Allegations

After Sebastian Joseph-Day alleged that he was sexually assaulted by TSA agents at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, many offered their sympathies.

“Sorry that happened to you. This is my main airport I fly out of and this is beyond terrible,” one individual wrote. Another added, “You guys need to hold your employees accountable! @JohnWayneAir do BETTER.”

Another Twitter user said, “Sorry you went through this, man. Thanks for speaking up about it.” Yet another wrote, “Awful, I’m sorry you went through this, Bash. Please consider taking legal actions, they might continue to do this to other people.”

Joseph-Day did not provide any other details on the situation.

Joseph-Day just completed his fifth season in the NFL. He spent his first four years with the Los Angeles Rams. Last year was his first with the Chargers.