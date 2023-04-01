Chargers GM Makes Telling Comments on Justin Herbert, Upcoming Monster Contract

It’s NFL quarterbacks-getting-richer season. Next up for a big raise is Justin Herbert, as Chargers management kicks off negotiations.

The Chargers selected Herbert, the Oregon star, with the sixth pick of the 2020 draft. So far, the elite quarterbacks of this draft are holding up well. And they’re about to receive their big-money NFL contracts.

The Bengals are talking contract with Joe Burrow, the top pick of the draft in 2020. He’s likely to command huge numbers. And Miami just elected to pick up the fifth-year option of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins made him the fifth pick of 2020.

Now it’s Justin Herbert’s turn. NFL experts are tossing about a $50 million per year detail for Herbert, who led the Chargers to the first-round of the playoffs this past January.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco didn’t talk specifics about Justin Herbert’s contract. But in an interview this week with NFL Radio on SiriusXM, he dropped the B word, as in big, as in big deal.

“I don’t have an update on it,” Telesco said of the Justin Herbert negotiations. “There’s a lot that will go into it, obviously, with these type of contracts and the amount of numbers that it’s going to be.

“It’s just a good problem to have to know you have a franchise quarterback that’s now moving into a veteran franchise quarterback. There are a lot of good things that come with that. Now, the flip side is, we’ll build the team a little bit differently. We’ll transition to that in the next couple of years.”

Telesco added: “But I’m not losing a lot of sleep over it. Yeah, I know the numbers are gonna be big. He’s earned it. But we think we can win a Super Bowl with him. So, that’s a good problem to have. We’ll get it done at some point, and then we’ll go from there.”

.@chargers GM Tom Telesco breaks down the latest with LA's offseason, including a future contract extension for QB Justin Herbert…



"…you know you have a franchise quarterback…we think we can win a Super Bowl with him…"



⬇️VIDEO⬇️#Chargers | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/eJlwVnoB28 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 31, 2023

Justin Herbert Went Through Range of Emotions in First Playoff Game

The last time fans saw Justin Herbert in action, he was going through both the agony and ecstacy than can be an NFL playoff game. The Chargers met the Jaguars in Jacksonville. And with Herbert’s accurate passing, the Chargers built a 27-0 lead in the first half. Then the Jaguars, led by Trevor Lawrence, roared back. Jacksonville kicked a field goal on the game’s final play for the 31-30 victory.

But the game was special to the Chargers because it was the first time they’d made the post-season in three years.

Telesco said he believes Justin Herbert will lead them to the Super Bowl. Currently, he’d holding steady with a career record of 25-25. He was offensive rookie of the year back in 2020. And by 2021, he earned the starting spot for the Pro Bowl.

Now, Justin Herbert may become the third quarterback in the NFL to reach the $50 million benchmark behind Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.