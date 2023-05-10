Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his fourth season in the NFL in 2023, and is set to earn a massive pay raise.

Discussions between Herbert and the Chargers are ongoing, as other high-caliber quarterbacks such as the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson have received contacts worth north of $250 million this offseason. Los Angeles picked up the fifth-year option on the 2020 sixth overall pick, meaning Herbert is scheduled to earn $4.23 million and $29.5 million in the final two seasons of his rookie deal.

There’s a chance, however, Herbert never takes a snap under his fifth-year option. Speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show” Tuesday, general manager Tom Telesco provided an update on where things stand on negotiations with Herbert.

“It’s certainly on the list,” Telesco said of inking Herbert to a long-term extension. “The fact that he’s under contract this year and in 2024, it helps… Obviously there’s negotiations that have to go on. The sooner the better to get something done, just so we know what the cost is moving into the future. So, it is on the list, something that we’re working on, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Justin Herbert sets NFL record in 2022

Herbert, 25, has guided the Chargers to a 25-24 record and a playoff appearance in three years as starter. He’s thrown for 14,089 yards with 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions on 66.9% passing. With 4,739 passing yards in 2022, Herbert passed former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for the most passing yards through a player’s first three NFL seasons.

Telesco previously said that the Hurts and Jackson contracts wouldn’t necessarily serve as a blueprint for Herbert’s deal.

“Any time there is a contract signed at that position it’s going to come up in conversation,” Telesco said. “I wouldn’t say there is any quarterback contract out there that is a blueprint — I wouldn’t say that at all. But like anything else, there’ll be contracts that’ll be talked about, and we’ll cherry-pick some things out of that contract we like. The agent will cherry-pick some things out of that contract that he likes. But in the end, we’ll get to a compromise at some point. Something that works for everybody.”

Justin Herbert pressed on contract situation at Chargers NFL Draft party

Attending the Chargers’ 2023 NFL Draft party last month, Herbert was pressed on his contract situation. He said via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN that he has no timeline to get a deal done.

“That’s always part of the process of just being out there and looking around [at] what happens,” Herbert said. “I’m just worried about playing football and doing my best to rehab my shoulder.”