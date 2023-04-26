Chargers RB Austin Ekeler could be on the move with multiple teams reportedly interested in trade

The Los Angeles Chargers could be looking to move one of their star players in running back Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler has become one of the most recognizable offensive skill players in the entire NFL over recent seasons. However, the league has been trending towards not valuing the running back position, and it looks like the Chargers star is about to feel that.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Ekeler’s “contract stalemate” with the Chargers has other franchises looking to acquire his services.

Update: There are NFL teams interested in potentially trading for #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, per @JFowlerESPN



Ekeler is currently in a "contract stalemate" with the LAC, desiring a new deal.



He has amassed 7,175 total yards, caught 389 passes, and scored 63 TDs in his career pic.twitter.com/Ov3gKQj3Tl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 26, 2023

“Update: There are NFL teams interested in potentially trading for #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, per @JFowlerESPN,” tweeted Dov Kleiman. “Ekeler is currently in a ‘contract stalemate’ with the LAC, desiring a new deal.

“He has amassed 7,175 total yards, caught 389 passes, and scored 63 TDs in his career.”

Ironically enough, Ekeler became the starting running back in Los Angeles when he predecessor, Melvin Gordon, got into a similar situation with the Chargers. Gordon believed he was worth more than the team was willing to pay, and took his services elsewhere.

With Ekeler in the backfield, Los Angeles didn’t miss their former running back in Gordon. Ekeler showed out in both the passing and run game on the team’s offense, and took pride in scoring touchdowns for both his team and fantasy owners around the globe.

Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Chargers opt not to pay Ekeler. They need as much money as they can gather for what’s bound to be a monstrous contract for star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Austin Ekeler could get pushed to the side in Los Angeles, but he has plenty left to give another franchise.

More on Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

While Austin Ekeler has been phenomenal for the Chargers, he dealt with injuries last season in Los Angeles. All in all, he amassed 915 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for the team, pretty good numbers in today’s passing league.

Additionally, Ekeler scored two touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff loss last January. Perhaps the Chargers should’ve ran the ball more when they had a three touchdown lead.

Moving forward, it’ll be fascinating to see which teams look to add Austin Ekeler to their squad. He’ll be a hot commodity if he’s truly available for trade, which would be one of the shocks of the offseason.