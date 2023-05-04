Chargers WR Quentin Johnston tells mom she’s never going to work again in awesome NFL Draft moment

One of the best moments of the 2023 NFL Draft happened after Quentin Johnston was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former TCU Horned Frogs star was picked to become Justin Herbert’s next star wide receiver last week. With that, an NFL contract is on the way, and Johnston already had one heartwarming plan in mind.

Check out the video below, where Johnston told his mother she could retire tomorrow. Now that he’s getting paid, he wants to repay his mother for all her hard work. A truly special moment.

These videos will never not be awesome: Quentin Johnston told his mom she can retire after the #Chargers drafted him with pick No. 21 in the NFL Draft.



"I don't want you working another day."



“I just want to give a big shoutout to my mom,” Quentin Johnston said. “She just put her two week notice in today. I don’t want you working another day.”

Afterwards, Johnston explained his mom was in the army and has worked her entire life. That has been to provide for him and now he wants to make sure she doesn’t have to anymore now that he can do the same for her.

Johnston’s mother was caught off guard by the announcement. However, she did get a bit of a hint.

A couple months ago when she offered to buy him some standard supplies that a college student might need. He replied, “Mom, that is the last time you will ever ask to buy me something.”

That’s for sure. Quentin Johnston seems like a special young man. The Los Angeles Chargers got a good one.

Continuing, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien provided some analysis on Johnston in a recent scout of the receiver’s draft profile. The analyst compared him to Alshon Jeffery, who played nine NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

Zierlien highlighted the length and speed of Johnston, saying he has what it takes to become a potential second option in an NFL passing attack.

“Height-weight-speed prospect with the physical traits and upside that might have teams willing to overlook some of his inconsistencies on tape,” he wrote. “Johnston is a long-striding vertical threat who can open up and separate when allowed to keep his feet moving in space. His elevation and catch radius create an expansive target area down the field, but his overall success rate on contested catches is way lower than it should be for a receiver of his size.

“Johnston needs a specific route tree, but will improve in that area at the next level. He will benefit from a more accurate deep-ball quarterback, but still feels more like a good WR2 than a high-volume WR1.”

