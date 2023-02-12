Charles Barkley Reveals Super Bowl Plans, His Pick, and Monster Bet

Charles Barkley has some big plans for the big game. The NBA on TNT analyst revealed his Super Bowl plans, and it includes multiple rounds of golf, an all-nighter and a massive bet.

Talking with Ernie Johnson, Barkley talked about the weekend he has planned for Super Bowl LVII. He’ll be in Las Vegas, just like he is every year for the NFL‘s biggest game.

“You know me and my friends go to Vegas every year for the Super Bowl,” Barkley said. “There’s a good chance I’m gonna be pulling an all-nighter.

“We’re playing golf Saturday and Sunday. The Super Bowl starts around 3:30 Pacific Time, so by the time the game ends, I’ll probably gamble all night Sunday and go straight to the airport.”

Chuck is planning on pulling an all-nigher after the Super Bowl 🤣



(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/zJtQfnyKRE — br_betting (@br_betting) February 11, 2023

That answers most of the questions we have for Chuck’s big weekend in Vegas. But there are still two looming: How much is he placing on the game and who is he picking to win?

“Probably $100,000,” Barkley responded when asked how much he’ll bet on the game. “I’ll probably bet 100 grand on the game. Go Eagles!”

So, there you have it. Barkley is putting $100,000 on Philadelphia to beat Kansas City on Sunday.

Charles Barkley Not Betting $1 Million on Super Bowl

A $100,000 bet on the Super Bowl sounds like a monster bet to most of us, but not even Charles Barkley is willing to live up to one NFL fan’s wager. A sports bettor has put a cool million on the big game.

Eight days prior to kickoff, one gambler placed a $1 million wager on the game, becoming the first to hit the mark for Super Bowl LVII. He and Barkley did pick the same team, though, as the high roller also picked the Eagles to win.

Philadelphia opened as a 1.5-point favorite to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. If the Eagles win, the $1 million gambler will rake $800,000 into his bank account.

Not a bad Sunday.